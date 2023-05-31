USA Soccercast, Episode 108: The interim replaces the interim

The USA Soccercast is back with Episode 108 to recap a busy day in U.S. Soccer! The USMNT have a new interim head coach, they’re bringing 2 teams in for October friendlies, and the Men’s U-20s are doing well at the U-20 World Cup...all of this on a full episode!

USMNT interim head coach Anthony Hudson has left his post for a new club job, and BJ Callaghan will replace him for the Nations League Finals and the Gold Cup. We discuss the abrupt coaching change as the USMNT prepare to defend their titles in both competitions beginning in just over 2 weeks.

The USMNT also have scheduled domestic friendlies against Germany and Ghana for the October international window. We discuss some history between the United States and those two teams as some quality opponents come to our shores to boast the fall schedule.

After the break, the Men’s U-20s are at the U-20 World Cup and are through to the quarterfinals for the 4th straight time. We discuss their tournament thus far as well as who could be ahead of them in the quarterfinals and beyond.

Finally, the USA Soccercast has some new affiliate links that can help you get the latest gear while also supporting the show! Our newest partners, BreakingT and Homage, join Fanatics and the MLS Store to help bring you all the soccer gear. You can even use those links for gear that isn’t soccer-related and it will still help support the show, so check them out! The USWNT jerseys will be re-released on June 5th along with the USMNT 2023 jerseys, and a bunch of new apparel will hit the streets alongside it. You can have it all through these links and, depending on the sales, you can save some money in the process!

Don’t forget to follow the USA Soccercast! You can find us on Podbean and Linktree, including all of our affiliate links. And, for any topic suggestions, please send questions to USA Soccercast at Gmail dot com or tag us on Twitter!