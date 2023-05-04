USA Soccercast, Episode 106: A Women’s World Cup bid and a new sporting director

The USA Soccercast returns with Episode 106! The U.S. Soccer Federation recently linked with the Mexico federation to launch a joint bid for the 2027 Women’s World Cup. They also finally made their hire of Matt Crocker as the federation’s new sporting director.

The 2027 Women’s World Cup bid came during the USMNT-Mexico match, but it could mean the two nations would host the Women’s World Cup the year after co-hosting the Men’s World Cup with Canada. Is it a good idea for U.S. Soccer to do it? And should they be considered the favorite alongside the other bids? We quickly discuss the loaded calendar for major sports tourneys in the United States and where the 2027 tournament would fit in. With the 2028 Summer Olympics in LA, it’s possible that the USWNT would be able to attempt the World Cup/Olympic double all on home soil.

After the break, we discuss U.S. Soccer’s hire of Matt Crocker as the new sporting director. He comes with a lot of experience from Southampton FC and the English FA, but one of his immediate focuses will be to hire a new USMNT head coach. With the USMNT having a big summer ahead of them, will the hire come before June? Or will we continue to see Anthony Hudson lead the squad to the Nations League Finals and the Gold Cup?

