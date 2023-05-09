USMNT film room: El Tren keeps rolling, kids in MLS

Let’s go on a quick journey. Lots of soccer was played last week, and the video clips have been gathered. Let’s run through them to see what developments there have been in the USMNT player pool:

Saturday

Richy Ledezma had an eventful day against Charlotte FC. He started off with a lovely through-ball for an assist to Gabi Pereira.

Gabi Pereira answers before half!



It's all tied up in the Queen City. pic.twitter.com/TZInE7518K — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 7, 2023

Ledezma went on to score an unfortunate own goal in the second half. We have more clips of his full performance, thanks to @americanwigends.

Richy Ledezma vs. Charlotte FC (1 assist)



Tough on the own goal but hoping he can use the rest of his play as momentum into the summer. pic.twitter.com/qBeHbQLKq1 — americanwigends (@americanwigends) May 7, 2023

Up north in Toronto, DeJuan Jones scored a goal for the Revs. USMNT goalkeeper Sean Johnson saved the initial shot from Carles Gil, but Jones was there for the follow-up.

DeJuan Jones is on .



He's there to double the lead. #NERevs pic.twitter.com/hfurtykw2u — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 7, 2023

Noel Buck played in New England’s midfield in the same game. We have full clips thanks to @aldeneats.

Noel Buck vs Toronto MLS week 11 pic.twitter.com/DOUSej4im2 — alden eats pb and j indiscriminately (@aldeneats) May 7, 2023

DeAndre Yedlin served up a nicely-worked assist against Atlanta United, working his way past Andrew Gutman to set up Josef Martinez for the goal.

Josef Martinez!



With his second goal tonight, he becomes the fastest player in MLS history to score 100 goals. pic.twitter.com/KTotRxyEzF — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 7, 2023

Matt Miazga will be disappointed after his headed clearance was immediately smashed home for a goal as FC Cincinnati faced DC United.

Taxi Fountas at the back post brings one back late. #VamosUnited pic.twitter.com/WpLbLnu7E0 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 7, 2023

Chris Brady allowed three goals against Nashville SC (two of them penalties). Brady made a good save against Fafa Picault, but MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar scored on the rebound to complete his hat trick.

In case anyone wants to see the penalties, here’s the first and the second.

He can't be stopped. That's a hat trick for Hany Mukhtar!



3-0 for @NashvilleSC at home. pic.twitter.com/qp83dw9tRj — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 7, 2023

Owen Wolff was involved in both of Austin FC’s goals against the Portland Timbers. He got a secondary assist on the first, and directly assisted the second on a curling cross into the box.

Quality delivery and finish from the VERDE & Black! pic.twitter.com/8JPGcZ7nWP — Austin FC (@AustinFC) May 7, 2023

Jalen Neal was involved in the Colorado Rapids’ second and third goals as the LA Galaxy continued to be one of the worst teams in MLS. On the second goal, Neal stepped up to challenge the ball, but wasn’t able to stop the pass that opened things up for the Rapids.

It had to be Kevin Cabral. @ColoradoRapids double their lead against the Galaxy. pic.twitter.com/yz8gzBzMrl — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 7, 2023

Sunday

Ricardo Pepi scored a goal for Groningen, but they lost to Go Ahead Eagles, and they will officially be relegated from the Eredivisie after this season. We have clips of his full performance, thanks to @americanwigends.

Ricardo Pepi vs. Go Ahead Eagles (1 goal) pic.twitter.com/HXOKdLbOxJ — americanwigends (@americanwigends) May 8, 2023

Rokas Pukstas picked up an assist for Hajduk Split, as he slid to block a pass and it fell straight to his teammate, who finished.

Who impressed? Who needs to improve? Hit the comments to let us know your favorite moments from this weekend.