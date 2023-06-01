USMNT Nations League training camp roster revealed

The United States Men’s National Team have a new interim coach and a big series of matches in a couple of weeks. Ahead of the Concacaf Nations League Finals, USMNT interim coach BJ Callaghan today released the 24-man training camp roster that will report on June 4th.

The training camp will take place in Los Angeles, with the final 23-player roster due to Concacaf on June 5th. 13 players on the roster featured in the 2022 World Cup, while Weston McKennie is the only player on the roster to appear in all 10 Nations League matches in the USMNT’s history.

“In addition to having big-game experience and top-level talent, what’s great about this group overall is the familiarity and understanding that’s been built together these last four years about our style and our culture,” BJ Callaghan said in a statement. “We’re excited to integrate some of the newer faces as we set out to achieve our first goal of the summer in defending the Concacaf Nations League title.”

The 24-man roster for the USMNT:

GOALKEEPERS (4): Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Josh Cohen (Maccabi Haifa), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal FC)

DEFENDERS (7): Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham FC), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Birmingham City), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Leeds United), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez),

FORWARDS (7): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Folarin Balogun (Stade Reims), Taylor Booth (Utrecht), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea FC), Tim Weah (Lille), Alex Zendejas (Club América)

LET'S GO TO CAMP ⛺️



B.J. Callaghan selects 24-man training camp roster ahead of Concacaf Nations League title defense » https://t.co/DPWifxxo9t pic.twitter.com/sYC2kbcxR6 — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) June 1, 2023

Hit the comments to discuss the USMNT roster.