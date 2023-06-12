USA Soccercast, Episode #110: Preparing for the Nations League Finals

The Concacaf Nations League Finals begin this week in Las Vegas, and we quickly preview the tournament for the USMNT on Episode 110 of the USA Soccercast.

The United States seek to defend their Nations League title, but will have to do it by defeating Mexico and then either Panama or Canada this week at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. They will also have to do it with a team that has some key players missing due to injuries, particularly on the defensive end, and with interim head coach BJ Callaghan in his first matches as a head coach. Still, the USMNT carries a 5-match unbeaten streak against Mexico into the semifinal on Thursday night, and they hope that streak can continue so they can have a chance to remain the only team to lift the Concacaf Nations League trophy.

We end the show by paying tribute to a pillar of the soccer community in Nashville, Ben Cowherd, who passed away over the weekend after a motorcycle accident. Ben was a friend of the show and his loss is a big one for the Nashville and U.S. Soccer communities who knew him well. We here at Stars & Stripes FC pass along our condolences to Ben’s family and those in his various communities who are mourning his loss.