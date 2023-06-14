USA vs. Mexico, 2023 Concacaf Nations League Finals: What to watch for

The United States Men’s National Team are in Las Vegas to defend their Nations League title as they compete in the 2023 Nations League Finals. Standing in their way is archrivals Mexico, who hope to knock the United States off their Concacaf throne.

The USMNT enter with a new interim head coach and also arrive with some regulars out due to injury. However, they still possess the confidence to take out their rivals and get back to the Nations League Finals. Despite the scene of the match being the glitz and glamor of Vegas, the team appears to be focused on winning another trophy.

Latest Form

USA

D (1-1) - Mexico - Friendly

W (1-0) - El Salvador - Concacaf Nations League

W (7-1) - Grenada - Concacaf Nations League

D (0-0) - Colombia - Friendly

L (1-2) - Serbia - Friendly

Mexico

D (2-2) - Cameroon - Friendly

W (2-0) - Guatemala - Friendly

D (1-1) - USA - Friendly

D (2-2) - Jamaica - Concacaf Nations League

W (2-0) - Suriname - Concacaf Nations League

What To Watch For

How the midfield operates. The USMNT midfield is going to be the key, particularly how they balance moving the ball forward on attack and getting back on defense. Traditionally, these matchups see Mexico dominate possession, but the midfield can do something about that by setting the tone.

Don’t let Mexico dictate the flow. The possession difference shouldn’t be lopsided in favor of Mexico. The USMNT needs to make a point to control the tempo and not let their opponents wear them down. Keep El Tri on their heels

When will we see Folarin Balogun? Will we see the new USMNT player enter the match at some point? We expect that to be the case, and if so, all eyes will be on him.

Lineup Prediction

BJ Callaghan gets his first shot at a lineup, and I think without a lot of defensive midfield options, he changes the shape to look like this:

Turner is the man in goal, and Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest occupy the fullback positions. Walker Zimmerman and Chris Richards are your centerbacks.

In the middle, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah operate as a double pivot, with Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, and Tim Weah in front of them. Ricardo Pepi gets the start as the lone striker.

Prediction

This one goes to penalties tied 1-1. There, Matt Turner makes the save he needs for the USMNT to advance to the final.