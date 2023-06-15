USA vs. Mexico, 2023 Concacaf Nations League Finals : Time, TV schedule and lineups

A busy and extremely interesting summer kicks off for the United States Men’s National Team tonight in the last four of the Concacaf Nations League against archrival Mexico. Second interim manager B.J. Callahan makes his debut in a highly intense situation.

Questions are at the forefront in Vegas as the new coach will be under pressure to get his starting lineup right at the first time of trying. All eyes will be on striker Folarin Balogun looking to make his U.S. debut after committing his international future to the program. Will we see the highly-touted goalscorer from the start or will Callahan elect to ease him into the mix?

A single-elimination scenario against a heated rival is not how you would like to start an important summer, but it will certainly be a great test for the players.

Lineups

United States lineup:

TBA

Mexico lineup:

TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 10:00p.m. Eastern, 7:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Available TV: Univision

Available Streaming: Paramount+

