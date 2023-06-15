 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gregg Berhalter reportedly set to return as USMNT manager

His shoes and cool bounce passes are back!

By Parker Cleveland
/ new
NBA: DEC 10 Mavericks at Bulls Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The USMNT is just three short years away from taking the field in the 2026 World Cup. The team has a decent core of young players, and a FOLARIN BALOGUN, but is still without a full-time manager. That may be changing.

Despite the [insert emotions here] around him, Gregg Berhalter is set to return to the USMNT. That is according to Paul Tenorio of the Athletic.

If this is indeed the case, it will cap off a whirlwind week for the former and perhaps future USMNT manager who was also rumored to be taking over the Club America job only to find he was being used as leverage.

Berhalter returning would also be the end of an exhaustive process in which the US Soccer Federation had six months to interview candidates. The role had drawn interest from Thierry Henry, Jesse Marsch, and Patrick Vieira for the role. In addition, there were options available like former Spain manager Luis Enrique and it was reported that Pellegrino Matarazzo of Hoffenheim had also been contacted. After an exhaustive search and a process that saw the federation interview 10 candidates the USSF has determined that the best manager is once again Gregg Berhalter.

More From Stars and Stripes FC

Loading comments...