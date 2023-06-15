USA vs. Mexico, 2023 Concacaf Nations League Finals: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team headed to the final of the Concacaf Nations League to take on Canada after a resounding 3-0 win over Mexico on Thursday night. It was an absolutely wild match that featured four red cards and an utter dominating performance for the Americans. Christian Pulisic showed up on the big stage against El Tri once again, firing in two goals, while Ricardo Pepi came off the bench and netted the third.

