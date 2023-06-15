Christian Pulisic shines in USMNT’s 3-0 domination over Mexico, advance to Concacaf Nations League Final

The United States Men’s National Team, the reigning champions of the Concacaf Nations League, have continued their recent dominance over the Mexican National Team, with an unbeaten streak that dates back to 2019.

In the beginning, Christian Pulisic was the star of the show, but by the end of the match, Mexico attempted to make it a belligerent battle in the USMNT’s 3-0 victory.

The star winger scored an impressive goal in 38’, just a few minutes after he shot the ball over the net in what could have been one of the best highlight reel goals in some time.

When the team hit the field from the halftime break, he sprinted onto a cross from Tim Waeh to give the Stars and Stripes a commanding 2-0 lead. By that time, El Tri was fed up with the USA.

The USMNT controlled the game early, limiting Mexico to no offense. USMNT set the tone early by showing more effort on both sides of the pitch. Giovanni Reyna was in excellent form at midfield, leading much of the attack and defensive pressure.

All eyes were on Folarin Balogun to see how the new forward would do in his first appearance with the USMNT, but the team was working through Pulisic, who played at an incredible pace. Balogun started at the no. 9 but was replaced by Pepi in the second half, and the Texas native didn’t waste the opportunity, scoring the game’s third goal for the Americans.

Unfortunately, the game ended early before the final whistle due to discriminatory chants from the Mexican supporters.

Mexico’s frustrations boiled over in the second half as the game progressed. The match turned into dirty plays, resulting in four red cards.

The first two went to Ceasar Montes and Weston McKennie after the two got into a physical scuffle that ripped McKennie’s jersey. The following two red cards were handed out later in the half to Sergino Dest and Gerardo Arteaga for a similar scuffle.

McKennie and Dest red cards are the only negatives of the game for the USMNT. Both starters will not be available for Sunday’s Championship match against Canada.