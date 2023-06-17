USA vs. Mexico, 2023 Concacaf Nations League Finals: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team dismantled archrivals Mexico Thursday night, winning 3-0 in Las Vegas in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal. The USMNT simply dominated on the night, making the score feel like it was closer than what we saw on the field.

On a night where the USMNT looked incredible, there were plenty of standout performances, and the SSFC community rated those performances accordingly. Interim coach BJ Callaghan, coaching his first match at any level, earned one of the highest coaching ratings in SSFC history. And his players had equally high marks.

With 2 goals in the match, Christian Pulisic won the SSFC Man of the Match with a 9.16 average rating, again one of the highest the SSFC community has ever bestowed. Tim Weah earned a 8.01 rating, which was well deserved for his performance on the night.

Here’s all of the SSFC community ratings, including interim coach BJ Callaghan and the referee, who (deservedly) earned one of the lowest ratings ever awarded:

Christian Pulisic - 9.16

Tim Weah - 8.01

Ricardo Pepi - 7.86

Gio Reyna - 7.64

Sergiño Dest - 7.52

Chris Richards - 7.29

Yunus Musah - 7.29

Miles Robinson - 7.14

Antonee Robinson - 7.07

Weston McKennie - 6.85

Matt Turner - 6.74

Luca de la Torre - 6.56

Folarin Balogun - 6.41

Walker Zimmerman - 6.20

Brenden Aaronson - 5.99

—

BJ Callaghan - 8.10

Referee Ivan Barton (SLV) - 3.10

Did these ratings seem right? Was Pulisic your man of the match? Hit the comments and discuss them all.