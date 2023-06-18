USA vs. Canada, 2023 Concacaf Nations League Final: Time, TV schedule and lineups

After a wild and costly win over Mexico on Thursday, the United States Men’s National Team must regroup quickly to take on Canada in the Concacaf Nations League final. The Americans are looking to repeat as champions, while Canada are constantly improving and aiming to prove they are a powerhouse within the confederation.

A dominant performance over El Tri has come at a big cost with perennial starters Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest unavailable after picking up red cards. There is also talk that Miles Robinson may be sidelined after sustaining an injury late in that match as well. BJ Callahan will have his hands full with several huge roster choices to be made before kickoff.

On the other side of the equation, Canada are undoubtedly as talented as they’ve ever been and hungry to earn themselves a huge accomplishment. With the ever-dangerous Jonathan David leading the line and the dynamic Alphonso Davies ready to make an impact either from the start are off the bench, this is shaping up to be a final to remember.

Lineups

United States lineup:

TBA

Canada lineup:

TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 9:00p.m. Eastern, 6:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Available TV: Univision

Available Streaming: Paramount+

