USA vs. Canada, 2023 Concacaf Nations League Finals: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team have defended their Concacaf Nations League title, winning the competition for the second straight time. The U.S. prevailed 2-0 over their northern neighbors on the back of a first half performance by Gio Reyna that will be discussed for a long time. After setting up Chris Richards for his first international goal on a corner kick to open the scoring, Reyna unlocked the Canada defense and sent in Folarin Balogun to open his account as well. A beautiful end to the summer for the USMNT’s top stars.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

Click here for a mobile-friendly link.