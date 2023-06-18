Gio Reyna leads USMNT to 2-0 victory in CONCACAF Nations League Final

The United States won their second consecutive CONCACAF Nations League title by defeating Canada 2-0 on Sunday night.

The USMNT extended its home unbeaten streak against Canada to 22 games dating to 1957; Canada remained without a title since the 2000 Gold Cup.

Folarin Balogun and Chris Richards scored their first international goals, both assisted by Gio Reyna. Richards scored in the 12th minute from a corner kick, while Balogun doubled the lead in the 34th minute. This was Balogun’s second match for the U.S. team after choosing the Stars and Stripes over England. He had a subpar outing against Mexico, but tonight Reyna was able to find the star forward.

Reyna assisted both goals but unfortunately had to leave the game at halftime due to a calf injury. Reyna’s emergence as a stud midfielder during the last two games should have everyone forgetting about the criticism he took during the World Cup. Which ultimately led to Berhalter’s departure in January.

Reyna’s corner kick found an unmarked Richards, who bounced a header from 7 yards to the left of goalkeeper Milan Borjan for his first goal in 10 international appearances.

Reyna fed Balogun for the second goal. The forward held off Scott Kennedy with his right arm to slot past Borjan.

The USMNT was once again under the guidance of interim coach B.J. Callaghan. He took over on May 30 and will also lead the team in the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup starting next weekend, despite the recent hire of Gregg Berhalter.

Despite Canada’s efforts to get back in the game and having a 62-38 edge in possession, they could not make a dent in the lead.

Canada’s star attacker Alphonso Davies had some good opportunities, but the visitors were unable to score. USMNT interim manager B.J. Callaghan changed to a five-man back-line towards the end of the game. Despite some tense moments, the stars and stripes managed to win the Nations League trophy again.