USA vs. Canada, 2023 Concacaf Nations League Final: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team are once again Nations League champions, after they took out Canada 2-0 in the Concacaf Nations League Final on Sunday night. Goals by Chris Richards and Folarin Balogun proved to be the difference, as the USMNT closed out yet another Nations League title in convincing fashion.

Once again, with another dominating performance, there were plenty of players who received kudos, along with interim head coach BJ Callaghan, who beat Mexico in his first match as a head coach and lifts a continental trophy after his second one. However, one player stood out over the rest. Gio Reyna, who assisted on both goals, absolutely sliced up the Canadian defense and earned the SSFC Man of the Match with an 8.81 average rating despite having to exit the match at halftime due to a calf injury.

The full ratings from the SSFC community, including Callaghan and the referee in the middle:

Gio Reyna - 8.81

Chris Richards - 8.47

Folarin Balogun - 8.26

Tim Weah - 7.76

Antonee Robinson - 7.66

Matt Turner - 7.39

Joe Scally - 7.34

Yunus Musah - 7.26

Christian Pulisic - 7.15

Walker Zimmerman - 7.08

Brenden Aaronson - 6.14

Ricardo Pepi - 5.96

Luca de la Torre - 5.95

Auston Trusty - 5.84

Johnny Cardoso - 5.72

BJ Callaghan - 8.31

Referee Said Martinez (HON) - 6.60

Was Reyna your Man of the Match? Who else would you have wanted to have the highest ranking? Hit the comments and discuss them all.