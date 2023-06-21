USA Soccercast, Episode 111: Nations League champions, Gregg returns

The United States Men’s National Team wins the Concacaf Nations League and re-hires their head coach, so it makes for a full Episode 111 of the USA Soccercast!

The USMNT absolutely dominated Mexico and Canada on their way to another Nations League title, and there were so many amazing performances. We focus on the Mexico match, which was eventful on the field until it got ugly there and in the stands. We discuss some of the ugliness that happened on the field and how Concacaf needs to do more than just make statements about the ugliness that fans demonstrated. We continue with the USMNT’s dominance over Canada to once again keep the Nations League trophy here at home.

After the break, Gregg Berhalter has been re-hired as the USMNT coach, to begin after the Gold Cup. Of course, news breaking during the Mexico match was wild enough, but there are so many questions that need to be addressed, and we detail some of them. It was the biggest story of the weekend on top of the other biggest story of the weekend, and how it will affect the team and the federation moving forward is something to discuss.

