USWNT Women’s World Cup roster numbers released

The United States Women’s National Team has a Women’s World Cup roster, as yesterday, head coach Vlatko Andonovski announced his team of 23 players that will fly to New Zealand and Australia to take on the world next month. The USWNT has a mixture of veterans and newcomers, and they’re all excited to try and defend their World Cup title once again.

One of the most anticipated moments whenever a World Cup roster is released is the announcement of the jersey numbers that the players will wear. Thankfully, we didn’t have to wait long as the jersey numbers have been revealed. Here is the list, in numerical order:

1 - Alyssa Naeher

2 - Ashley Sanchez

3 - Sophia Huerta

4 - Naomi Girma

5 - Kelley O’Hara

6 - Lynn Williams

7 - Alyssa Thompson

8 - Julie Ertz

9 - Savannah DeMelo

10 - Lindsey Horan

11 - Sophia Smith

12 - Alana Cook

13 - Alex Morgan

14 - Emily Sonnett

15 - Megan Rapinoe

16 - Rose Lavelle

17 - Andi Sullivan

18 - Casey Murphy

19 - Crystal Dunn

20 - Trinity Rodman

21 - Aubrey Kingsbury

22 - Kristie Mewis

23 - Emily Fox

There were a couple interesting jersey choices in the mix, with Alyssa Thompson taking #7 and Savannah DeMelo taking #9. Naomi Girma takes the #4 jersey that has been worn for years by Becky Sauerbrunn, while Trinity Rodman will wear #20. Of course, you still have some of the familiar names in familiar numbers, like Megan Rapinoe (#15), Crystal Dunn (#19), Alex Morgan (#13), and Rose Lavelle (#16).

Unlike previous years, it seems like retailers are actually ready for fans who wish to purchase their favorite player’s jersey in time for the tournament. Fanatics not only has several items from the new 2023 collection available, some are even on sale! Plus, they have customizable jerseys in men’s cut (home, away) and women’s cut (home, away). This is a welcome change from 2019, where fans had to jump through several hoops to order jerseys, with many not receiving them before traveling to France to watch the USWNT win their 2nd World Cup in a row.

EVERYTHING you need to know about the 23 players representing the USA this summer » https://t.co/XIAZ8MTxQy#USWNT x @Allstate pic.twitter.com/nMSio22OHb — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) June 21, 2023

Which USWNT jersey is going to end up arriving in your mailbox? Shout ‘em out in the comments.