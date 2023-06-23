Tim Weah reportedly set to join Juventus and Tyler Adams linked with Aston Villa

After four seasons with Lille winger Timothy Weah is reportedly on the move. Fabrizio Romano reports that the winger will be joining Juventus in a deal worth €12m. Weah had a decent run in Ligue 1 and emerged as a solid starting option for Lille over the last two seasons. He accumulated 6 goals and 6 assists for the club and now earns a move to a Juventus team looking to rebuild.

Timothy Weah has accepted all conditions of Juventus proposal. Five year deal agreed, salary also in place as the move is on the verge of being completed. ⚪️⚫️



Juventus and Lille, advancing on final agreement for €12m fee. pic.twitter.com/AZnIzuySHO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

While Weah is looking to move to a new league, another USMNT stalwart is rumored to be staying in the top flight, though with a new club.

The Athletic is reporting that Tyler Adams has gained the interest of Aston Villa. The storied Birmingham side exceeded all expectations last season finishing 7th in the Premier League under Unai Emery. Their place in the table earned Villa entry to the Europa Conference League playoff. Adams would certainly strengthen the midfield defensively and add a steady passer to the roster.