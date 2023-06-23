USA Soccercast, Episode 112: The Women’s World Cup roster!

The United States Women’s National Team has been formed for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and we discuss the roster on Episode 112 of the USA Soccercast.

The USWNT roster is here, and 23 players are making the trip to New Zealand and Australia. First introducing the team - and their jersey numbers - we discuss some of the players that Vlatko decided to include. There were some new players that made the roster as well as some veterans, and we sing some of the praises of the players that earned their spot on the plane.

There were also players who didn’t make the roster, whether it was due to injury or a coach’s decision. Some of them are incredible talents who will be missed, like Becky Sauerbrunn, Catarina Macario, Christen Press, Samantha Mewis, or Tobin Heath. Others just didn’t feel to be in the plans of head coach Vlatko Andonovski. We discuss some of them and why those players didn’t make the cut.

Finally, the USWNT are facing a lot of pressure as they try to win a third straight World Cup title, something no men’s or women’s team has ever done. They’ve already faced immense pressure as they struggle with the prevailing thought that the world has caught up with them. However, this team has an ability to lock in and focus on the goal in front of them better than most teams in the course of sports history, and that helps us get excited about the tournament as it begins in just under 30 days.

