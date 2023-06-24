USA vs. Jamaica, 2023 Gold Cup: Time, TV schedule and lineups

So, where were we?

Less than a week after the United States Men’s National Team lifted a trophy, they begin their quest for yet another one. Oh, what a weird and wacky FIFA world we live in. The Stars and Stripes begin their 2023 Gold Cup journey in Chicago where they take on Jamaica in what should be a tough test for a reserve-laden American side.

There are only a few holdover names from the roster that triumphed in the Nations League last week. Miles Robinson and Matt Turner are the only two players who look likely to feature heavily in both tournaments. While he didn’t see any minutes in the two matches, another player pulling double duty is winger Alex Zendejas. The Club America forward may have played a backup role for that team, he’ll surely be relied on heavily for this tournament. The dual-national has appeared three times for the USMNT, scoring one goal in that time. This tournament should offer Zendejas and several fringe players like him a huge platform to show what they can do.

The U.S. are obvious favorites at home, and likely will be all tournament, but the Reggae Boyz have plenty of firepower in attack to worry B.J. Callaghan’s side. This should be quite the test to open the tournament for the USA.

Lineups

United States lineup:

TBA

Jamaica lineup:

TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 10:00p.m. Eastern, 7:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Soldier Field; Chicago, IL

Available TV: FS1, Univision

Available Streaming: FOX Sports Go

