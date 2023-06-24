USA vs. Jamaica, 2023 Gold Cup: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team opened the 2023 Gold Cup with a 1-1 draw with Jamaica. Things were looking dicey for the hosts as the Reggae Boyz held the lead throughout the match. However, a late Brandon Vazquez equalizer was enough to earn a huge point against the fellow group favorite. It wasn’t an inspiring performance from the reserves. They’ll have a lot of work to do if they’re going to win the tournament.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

Click here for a mobile-friendly link.