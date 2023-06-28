USA vs. St. Kitts & Nevis, 2023 Gold Cup: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States Men’s National Team return to action tonight looking to get their Gold Cup journey back on their desired path. After a slog of an opening match against Jamaica that took a late Brandon Vazquez equalizer to rescue a point, anything less than a win against St. Kitts & Nevis would be a disaster.

Quality scoring chances were few and fair between in the opener. Could that lack of dynamism and production up top lead to some lineup changes from B.J. Callaghan? The most logic change would be to introduce Vazquez at the striker position from the opening whistle instead of bribing him on late. The FC Cincinnati forward has more than proved he deserves a shot at leading the line.

Miles Robinson has returned to full training after a hamstring issue and Julian Gressel is expected to be with the team after the birth of his daughter. Could either make their way into the lineup or is it still too early?

No matter what XI is decided upon, there’s no doubt that the performance must improve from Saturday.

Lineups

United States lineup:

TBA

St. Kitts & Nevis lineup:

TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 10:00p.m. Eastern, 7:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: CITYPark; St. Louis, MO

Available TV: FS1, UniMas

Available Streaming: FOX Sports Go

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.