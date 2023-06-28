USA vs. St. Kitts & Nevis, 2023 Gold Cup: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team took care of business with a comfortable 6-0 win over St. Kitts & Nevis in their second Gold Cup group stage match. Jesus Ferreira was the attacking star of the night, notching a hat trick. Djordje Mihailovic added two goals of his own, while Bryan Reynolds capped off a brilliance individual performance by finding the net himself. The win puts the U.S. at four points through two matches.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

