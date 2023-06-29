2023 Gold Cup, Day 6: Match thread and discussion

The second matches for Group B see the teams headed to Glendale, AZ. First up will be Qatar taking on Honduras. Both teams are coming off of a loss and a win for each side would be welcome if they hope to emerge from the group. Qatar’s struggles going back to a poor showing in the World Cup continued as they lost 2-1 to Haiti while Honduras showed they’ve got some work to do after a 4-0 drubbing by Mexico.

So far things have gone smoothly for El Tri with a dominant win over Honduras. Interim manager Jaime Lozano brought his experience from bringing a Bronze medal home from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is off to a good start in the Gold Cup. Haiti took a win over Qatar to continue their unbeaten run in 2023, a streak they will look to continue as underdogs in the nightcap.

How to watch

Group B - Qatar vs. Honduras

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Kick-off time: 7:30pm Eastern, 4:30pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), UniMas (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group B - Mexico vs. Haiti

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Kick-off time: 10:00pm Eastern, 7:00pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), UniMas (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

