HOMAGE releases USWNT Women’s World Cup collection

The United States Women’s National Team are inside 50 days before they compete in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and fans should be beginning their final preparations for the tournament. Thanks to a new partnership with HOMAGE, fans have some cool new apparel options for this summer!

Today, HOMAGE released their updated USWNT collection, featuring several new items for fans to wear while in New Zealand or Australia or if they plan to stay at home to watch the Women’s World Cup. The shirts have a vintage look to them, keeping in line with HOMAGE’s theme of paying tribute to the past while celebrating the teams we love.

There are several options for any weather - shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and tanks. For the ladies, HOMAGE currently has a promotion that gives you 20% off racerback shirts, so you can keep cool this summer while supporting the team!

Also, signing up for texts will give you a 20% off code that you can use on your purchase on all gear! Don’t worry, you can stop texts at any time, but it will allow you to know when HOMAGE releases even more stuff during the summer.

Using these links help support the site, and you aren’t restricted to the new USWNT gear! All of HOMAGE’s offerings are available through SSFC’s affiliate links, so if you need Father’s Day gifts or just want to get your summer shopping spree started, we got you covered.