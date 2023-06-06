USMNT midweek viewing guide: Open Cup, Libertadores, German relegation fight

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

Arminia Bielefeld vs Wehen Wiesbaden, 2:45p on ESPN+ ( free trial ) : It looks like George Bello and Bielefeld are heading down to the 3. Liga, Germany’s third division. Bielefeld finished 16th of 18 in the 2. Bundesliga, which entered them in a playoff with the 4th-place finisher from the 3 Liga. Wiesbaden won the first leg 4-0, which means Bielefeld will need to mount a stunning comeback to save their spot in the second tier.

: It looks like George Bello and Bielefeld are heading down to the 3. Liga, Germany’s third division. Bielefeld finished 16th of 18 in the 2. Bundesliga, which entered them in a playoff with the 4th-place finisher from the 3 Liga. Wiesbaden won the first leg 4-0, which means Bielefeld will need to mount a stunning comeback to save their spot in the second tier. FC Cincinnati vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7:00p on YouTube, BleacherReport app : Brandon Vazquez, Matt Miazga, Roman Celentano, Quími Ordóñez, and FC Cincy face USL side Pittsburgh in a US Open Cup quarterfinal.

: Brandon Vazquez, Matt Miazga, Roman Celentano, Quími Ordóñez, and FC Cincy face USL side Pittsburgh in a US Open Cup quarterfinal. Chicago Fire vs Houston Dynamo, 8:30p on CBS All Access, CBS Sports Golazo: Brian Gutiérrez, Chris Brady, and the Fire are also in the quarterfinals of the Open Cup. They host the Dynamo, who have given a few minutes to young midfielder Brooklyn Raines.

Wednesday

Giresunspor vs Antalyaspor, 1p: Haji Wright plays his last league match of the season with Antalyaspor in Turkey. The club sits 12th of 19, no chance of relegation or Europe based on this match.

Nacional vs Internacional, 6p on beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español, fuboTV (free trial), Sling TV, Fanatiz: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional are on top of their Copa Libertadores group after 4 matches, but only have a 1-point lead over Nacional and Independiente Medellín.

Birmingham Legion vs Inter Miami, 8p on CBS All Acess, CBS Sports Golazo : DeAndre Yedlin, Drake Callender, and Benja Cremaschi lead Miami against USL side Birmingham in this Open Cup quarterfinal.

: DeAndre Yedlin, Drake Callender, and Benja Cremaschi lead Miami against USL side Birmingham in this Open Cup quarterfinal. FC Dallas vs St. Louis City, 8:30p : Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, and Paxton Pomykal lead Dallas against St. Louis in MLS action. TV info wasn’t available at time of writing.

: Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, and Paxton Pomykal lead Dallas against St. Louis in MLS action. TV info wasn’t available at time of writing. Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy , 9:30p on YouTube, BleacherReport app : This Open Cup quarterfinal could feature some US U20s, as Diego Luna’s RSL host Jalen Neal and the Galaxy.

: This Open Cup quarterfinal could feature some US U20s, as Diego Luna’s RSL host Jalen Neal and the Galaxy. Vancouver Whitecaps vs CF Montreal , 10p FS2, fuboTV, Sling TV : Julian Gressel has a chance to lift a trophy, as the Whitecaps meet Montreal in the Canadian Championship final.

: Julian Gressel has a chance to lift a trophy, as the Whitecaps meet Montreal in the Canadian Championship final. LAFC vs Atlanta United, 10:30p on MLS Season Pass: LAFC will have to shrug off their CCL defeat, as they return to MLS action against Atlanta. The game could feature Timothy Tillman, Kellyn Acosta, Ilie Sánchez, Aaron Long, Miles Robinson, and recent U20 World Cup returnee Caleb Wiley.

Thursday and Friday

No action.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!