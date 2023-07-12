USA vs. Panama, 2023 Gold Cup Semifinals: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States Men’s National Team survived a massive scare against Canada to reach the Gold Cup semifinals where they’ll take on Panama tonight in San Diego for a place in the final.

After a pretty straightforward group stage against predominantly inferior competition, Canada exposed the U.S. in the quarterfinals as a team who lacked dynamism in attack and cohesion throughout the team.

Jesus Ferreira’s reign of terror over the mediocre teams in this tournament has seemingly ended. Will he continue to get the start as the team’s focal attacker? Or could Brandon Vazquez get a shot from the opening whistle? With how poorly the team played in regulation against Canada, we could see several changes to the lineup for this one.

Lineups

United States lineup:

TBA

Panama lineup:

TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 7:30p.m. Eastern, 4:30p.m. Pacific

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium; San Diego, CA

Available TV: FS1, Univision, TUDN

Available Streaming: FOX Sports Go

