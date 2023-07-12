USA vs. Panama, 2023 Gold Cup Semifinals: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team are out of the 2023 Gold Cup, losing in penalties to Panama. After a scoreless first half, Panama took a shock lead in Extra Time after a failed offside trap by the Americans. However, it would be Jesus Ferreira firing in his seventh goal of the tournament to get it to penalties. There the shootout would make it to a sudden death sixth round where Cristian Roldan missed and Matt Turner was unable to keep out the winning penalty.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

