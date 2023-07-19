2023 Women’s World Cup: Group F Preview

Group F at the 2023 Women’s World Cup has the potential to be one of the most exciting groups in the tournament. France, Brazil, Jamaica, and Panama each have the ability to wow fans with their dazzling play, and each match will be a monster.

France is coming off a quarterfinal appearance as hosts in the 2019 World Cup, while Brazil and Jamaica also featured in that tournament, with Brazil advancing to the Round of 16 and Jamaica failing to exit the group stage. Panama, using the World Cup playoff to qualify, is playing in its first Women’s World Cup, and they’re a formidable team that’s not going to be an easy out. But, with the sheer star power in this group, fans need to make sure they’re watching each match for the fireworks and the vibes while expecting the spectacular on the field.

Schedule (based on Eastern Time kickoffs)

Sunday, July 23rd

France vs. Jamaica

Monday, July 24th

Brazil vs. Panama

Saturday, July 29th

France vs. Brazil

Panama vs. Jamaica

Wednesday, August 2nd

Panama vs. France

Jamaica vs. Brazil

France

France is back, and they are once again loaded with veterans and young talent. Even while missing some players due to injury and having to deal with internal conflict between the players and the coaches, the team is ready to come together and once again show they’re the main contenders for the title. Captain Wendie Renard and Eugénie Le Sommer are the main leaders of the team and will show them the way, but if this team can come together and play the soccer they’re known to play, there is no doubt they can be standing tall at the end as champions.

FIFA Ranking: 5

Recent Record: France is 5W-1L-1D in 2023. They have wins this year against Denmark, Uruguay, Colombia, Canada, and Ireland

Odds of Winning Group: Co-Favorite

One to Watch: Kadidiatou Diani is ready to make this tournament hers. She has 22 goals for France, and she’s dynamic in space and with the ball, making her a thrill to watch. She’s ready to reach a new level with her play in this tournament.

Jamaica

Jamaica enters as one of the dark horse candidates to make some noise at this tournament. They’re not talked about much because they’re in Concacaf and are constantly staring up at the big teams of the region, but Jamaica got some firepower that they’re ready to unleash on the world. They play fierce yet free, and they have some strikers that can make any goalkeeper in the world have a bad day. They’re ready to announce to the world that they’re here as a soccer power, and fans better recognize.

FIFA Ranking: 43

Recent Record: Jamaica is 1W-5L-1D in 2023. Their lone win has come against Sheffield United back in April, but they have otherwise been testing themselves against some terrific competition to prepare for the tournament.

Odds of Winning: Dark Horse

One to Watch: Khadija “Bunny” Shaw. Remember the name. Bunny’s one of the more prolific scorers in England’s WSL, and she has 56 goals in 38 caps for Jamaica. You can bet she’s going to go off in the group stage, and she hopes to lift them out of the group.

Brazil

Brazil is reloaded with some incredible talent, some of the best in the world. They got young talent, they have stars in their prime, and they have legendas who are taking one last shot at bringing a Women’s World Cup home to the country that has won essentially every other trophy on the planet. They not only want to improve on their Round of 16 exit in 2019, they want to take everything, and they’re one of the scariest teams in the tournament because of all the incredible players that comprise this roster.

FIFA Ranking: 8

Recent Record: Brazil is 3W-2L-1D in 2023. They have wins against Japan in the 2023 SheBelieves Cup and friendly wins versus Germany and Chile.

Odds of Winning: Co-Favorite

One to Watch: Do we really have to pick one here? If so, that one is Debinha. She has the potential to win the Golden Ball. Do not miss a chance to watch her play.

Panama

Panama is in their first Women’s World Cup, and they’re not here just to collect the souvenirs and leave. They’re here to make a statement that their program has advanced to the point where you should expect to see them in the Women’s World Cup repeatedly moving forward. They have a very inexperienced squad, with an average of just 9.3 caps among them. The players with the most caps only have 19 appearances for Panama’s national team, but together they have the tall task of showing the other teams in the group, and the world, that they’re ready to show that they’re no flukes in this tournament.

FIFA Ranking: 52

Recent Record: Panama is 6W-4L-1D in 2023. They have wins over the Dominican Republic, Gibraltar, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea, and Chile.

Odds of Winning: Slim

One to Watch: Marta Cox has the most caps and goals on this team, and her experience in Liga MX Femenil will hopefully help this team in the group stage. She scored one of the goals in the World Cup playoffs to help Panama advance, and she wants to hit the back of the net again to help knock off one of the group’s top opponents.

