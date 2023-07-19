American dual nationals dominate Women’s World Cup rosters

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will see 32 teams in the field for the first time, with it also being the first to be co-hosted by two nations. The United States Women’s National Team, having won the most recent two World Cups, will aim to become the first national team to win three straight as the tournament begins on July 20.

The USWNT of course has 23 players who will represent the United States in this tournament, and they are the team that everyone is rallying behind as they get set to open up group stage play against Vietnam. However, they’re not the only Americans that will be representing at the Women’s World Cup. The United States is one of the most diverse countries in the world, with so many cultures and nationalities coming together under our flag. For many dual nationals, that also means flying the flags of the cultures that represent them, and for the elite athletes, it may mean putting on the jersey to represent another nation.

At the 2023 Women’s World Cup, there are 53 American citizens who will be representing 13 teams outside of the United States. Of course, when you add the USWNT, that brings the total to 76 players representing 14 teams at the World Cup. That’s a true testament to the sheer number of women’s soccer players we have in the United States who are elite enough to play at the international level on the world’s brightest stage. Some are playing for teams that have made the World Cup for the first time, while you have others that are on established contenders that could be competing for the title alongside the USWNT.

There are many reasons why a dual national would choose to represent a team other than the United States on the international level, just as there are many reasons why a dual national would decide to represent the United States. For each decision, it’s one that’s best for them and their career and where they feel a genuine fit, and these decisions command the utmost respect. However, it’s one thing to choose to represent a national team, but it’s another thing to be elite enough to represent that team at a World Cup. Each roster can only have 23 players, so to have 53 additional Americans on World Cup rosters is an amazing feat.

Here are the 53 American dual nationals who will be representing a team outside of the United States at the 2023 Women’s World Cup:

Argentina (1) - Sophia Braun

Canada (1) - Simi Awujo

Colombia (2) - Ángela Barón, Elexa Bahr

Haiti (5) - Chelsea Purpris, Danielle Étienne, Lara Larco, Milan Pierre-Jérôme, Noa Ganthier

Ireland (5) - Chloe Mustaki, Courtney Brosnan, Kyra Carusa, Marissa Sheva, Sinead Farrelly

Jamaica (11) - Allyson Swaby, Chantelle Swaby, Cheyna Matthews, Kameron Simmonds, Kayla McCoy, Kiki Van Zanten, Lyla Brooks, Peyton McNamara, Solai Washington, Sydney Schneider, Tiernny Wiltshire

Netherlands (1) - Damaris Egurrola

New Zealand (1) - Ali Riley

Nigeria (4) - Ifeoma Onumonu, Michelle Alozie, Toni Payne, Yewande Balogun

Panama (2) - Carina Baltrip, Riley Tanner

Philippines (18) - Alicia Barker, Carleigh Frilles, Chandler McDaniel, Dominique Randle, Hali Long, Isabella Flanigan, Jessika Cowart, Kaiya Jota, Katrina Guillou, Kiara Fontanilla, Malea Cesar, Olivia Davies-McDaniel, Quinley Quezada, Reina Bonta, Ryley Bugay, Sarina Bolden, Sofia Harrison, Tahnai Annis

Switzerland (1) - Noelle Maritz

South Korea (1) - Casey Phair

The Philippines lead the way with a whopping 18 of their 23 players being born in the United States. Jamaica has 11 American-born players on their roster, while Ireland and Haiti each have five and Nigeria with four. Colombia and Panama each have two American-born players, while Argentina, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, and South Korea each have one American-born player.

The USWNT is clearly the team that America is going to rally behind as the Women’s World Cup begins, but if you’re looking for other reasons to support some of the other teams in the tournament, there are 53 other reasons why some of these teams could earn your secondary support as we begin the tournament.