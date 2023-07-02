USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago, 2023 Gold Cup: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States Men’s National Team conclude group play tonight at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup against familiar foes, Trinidad & Tobago. The Soca Warriors have hit hard times of late but would love nothing more than to throw another shock into the Americans’ plans. A win or draw would be enough for interim manager B.J. Callaghan’s side, but a loss could spell the end of their tournament.

It’s been a mixed bag so far for the U.S. at this Gold Cup. After a middling performance against Jamaica, they dominated a team they should’ve dominated. This Trinidad & Tobago side should be a pretty good test and is by no means another walkover to the knockout rounds. If the U.S. are going to advance, they’ll have to earn it.

Jesus Ferreira’s hat trick against St. Kitts & Nevis earned him Man of the Match honors and will likely be enough to keep him as the starting striker. The question now becomes, can he consistently produce goals against better competition? As this tournament goes on, we should glean some info into that answer.

Lineups

United States lineup:

TBA

Trinidad & Tobago lineup:

TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 7:00p.m. Eastern, 4:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Bank of America Stadium; Charlotte, NC

Available TV: FOX, Univision

Available Streaming: FOX Sports Go

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.