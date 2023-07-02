USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago, 2023 Gold Cup: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team have advanced to the 2023 Gold Cup knockout rounds after a 6-0 drubbing of Trinidad & Tobago. Another one-sided trouncing earned the U.S. top spot in their group. Jesus Ferreira scored a hat trick in the second consecutive game, while Cade Cowell, Gianluca Busio, and Brandon Vazquez came off the bench and added to the goal fest.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

Click here for a mobile-friendly link.