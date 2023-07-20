2023 Women’s World Cup Cup, Day 2: Match thread and discussion

The second day of the 2023 Women’s World Cup will see Group A and Group C in action before the United States Women’s National Team takes the field at night. Before that, the morning gets started early as the Philippines takes on Switzerland in their opening match, while that is followed up by Spain taking on Costa Rica.

The Philippines make their Women’s World Cup debut, and with 18 American-born players on the team, they’re looking to get out on the right foot. They take on a Switzerland team that plays tough and they’re not planning on making it easy on anyone. The Philippines can truly play with a free spirit, as making it to this point was a monumental feat. Now, they can just play and try to impress the world in this match on the second day.

In the second match after hours, Spain is a true contender for the title, and they’re looking to show that potential against Costa Rica. Spain has many of their stars on this team and with Alexia Putellas back healthy, Spain is incredibly dangerous as a squad. Costa Rica shocked everyone to directly qualify for the World Cup through the Concacaf W Championship. They’re going to play with passion and they want everyone to know that Las Ticas are here to play. It’s a great start to Day 2!

How to watch

Group A - Philippines vs. Switzerland

Location: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Kick-off time: 1:00am Eastern, 10:00pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group C - Spain vs. Costa Rica

Location: Sky Stadium, Wellington

Kick-off time: 3:30am Eastern, 12:30am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

