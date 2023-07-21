2023 Women’s World Cup Cup, Day 3: Match thread and discussion

It’s Day 3 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and the tournament continues to thrive after dark. The late night/early morning action begins with Zambia taking on Japan, followed by England versus Haiti and Denmark playing China to get breakfast hour started on the East Coast.

Zambia makes their Women’s World Cup debut, becoming the first landlocked African country to make either the Men’s or Women’s World Cup. They have one of the potential breakout stars in Barbra Banda, who can score at will and is going to be exciting to watch. They will have their hands full against Japan, who is still only 12 years removed from winning the 2011 Women’s World Cup and 8 years removed from when they played in the 2015 Women’s World Cup Final, both against the United States. They hope to get started on the right track to show that their retooled roster is ready to take on the world.

The middle match sees England, legit title contenders, taking on another World Cup debutant in Haiti. Haiti shocked a lot of people with how strong they played to advance to the World Cup field of 32, and they’re not going to be afraid of England. England may be the stronger team here, but they’re going to have to fight a tenacious Haiti side.

To round out the day’s action and welcome you to the morning hours, Denmark will take on China in Group D action. Denmark is a team that’s pretty solid, and they’re hoping to surprise a few people in making it out of a tough group. China is a team that is always strong, and this team is no exception. They will try to frustrate Denmark into making a mistake so they can capitalize on it, and that should give us a chess match as we get the weekend started.

How to watch

Group C - Zambia vs. Japan

Location: Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Kick-off time: 3:00am Eastern, 1212:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group D - England vs. Haiti

Location: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Kick-off time: 5:30am Eastern, 2:30am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group D - Denmark vs. China

Location: HBF Park, Perth

Kick-off time: 8:00am Eastern, 5:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.