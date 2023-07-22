2023 Women’s World Cup Cup, Day 4: Match thread and discussion

Three groups will be in action today with Sweden and South Africa starting things off in New Zealand. The Swedes will aim to get off to a strong start in the tournament but will have to get past a defensive minded South Africa side to get things started for Group G.

The USWNT will get a chance to see their other two competitors in Group E as the Netherlands go against Portugal. The game that could very well determine who emerges from the Group with each team favored against Vietnam but also needing to take on the Americans as well.

Finally, France and Jamaica will be the morning cap as the action moves to Sydney. The French have a young but talented team and will need to be aware of the Jamaica attacking ability led by Bunny Shaw to avoid an early stumble in the tournament.

How to watch

Group G - Sweden vs. South Africa

Location: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Kick-off time: 1:00AM EST; 11:00PM PST (July 22)

Available TV: FS1 (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group E - Netherlands vs. Portugal

Location: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Kick-off time: 3:30AM EST; 12:30AM PST

Available TV: FS1 (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group F - France vs. Jamaica

Location: Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

Kick-off time: 6:00AM EST; 3:00AM PST

Available TV: FOX (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

