2023 Women’s World Cup Cup, Day 5: Match thread and discussion

Welcome to Day 5 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup! Today is going to be full of action, with 3 matches in the early hours of the day and a 4th later tonight.

In the first match, Italy will take on Argentina. These two teams are fairly evenly matched, and it will make for an interesting battle. Valentina Cernoia will look to lead the Italian side, while Estefanía Banini will be one to watch on the Argentine side.

The second match will see Germany take on Morocco. Germany is one of the favorites in this tournament, ranked 2nd in the world. Morocco is making its Women’s World Cup debut, and they hope to borrow the magic their male counterparts had last fall in the Men’s World Cup to open up with a shock upset.

As you hit your rush hour on the East Coast, Brazil and Panama can serve as your breakfast entertainment. Brazil is one of the most exciting teams on the planet, and their roster is loaded. Panama will be a tough out, having qualified via the inter-confederation playoff. Will Panama be able to withstand the attack that Brazil has, or will Brazil put on a show?

Later on tonight, the nightcap is Colombia against South Korea. Both teams can play tough and physical, but they also have technical skill that can dazzle their opponents. This is a hard one to pick, as both teams have the ability to put some points on the board.

Day 5...4 matches, lots of action. Lock in!

How to watch

Group G - Italy vs. Argentina

Location: Eden Park, Auckland

Kick-off time: 2:00am Eastern, 11:00pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group H - Germany vs. Morocco

Location: AAMI Park, Melbourne

Kick-off time: 4:30am Eastern, 1:30am Pacific

Available TV: FSI (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group F - Brazil vs. Panama

Location: Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

Kick-off time: 7:00am Eastern, 4:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group H - Colombia vs. South Korea

Location: HBF Park, Perth

Kick-off time: 10:00pm Eastern, 7:00pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.