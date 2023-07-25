2023 Women’s World Cup Cup, Day 6: Match thread and discussion

Group A will feature on Matchday 6 as the the co-hosts New Zealand take on the Philippines and Norway faces Switzerland. The Football Ferns took home a crucial opening match win against Norway and now face the Philippines where they will be favorites and could very well stamp a ticket to the next round. Meanwhile, Switzerland takes on Norway in what promises to be a cagy and tightly contested match. Norway needs a win to avoid an uncertain situation and could certainly use a big game from Ada Hegerberg to pick up three points.

How to watch

Group A - New Zealand vs. Philippines

Location: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Kick-off time: 1:30am Eastern, 11:30pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group A - Norway vs. Switzerland

Location: Wellington Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Kick-off time: 4:00am Eastern, 1:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.