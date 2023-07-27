2023 Women’s World Cup Cup, Day 9: Match thread and discussion

The World Cup heads to Sydney and Adelaide Friday as Group D is back in action. The first match of the day sees England face Denmark as a pair of undefeated sides seek to reach the top of the group. The Lionesses needed a penalty against Haiti to get a win in their opener while Denmark won against China thanks to a goal in second half stoppage time.

In the morningcap, China faces Haiti as both teams need three points to stay alive in the group. Haiti was under constant pressure from England and kept only 28% possession, but has the scoring talent to cause some problems for China. Meanwhile, their opponents kept Denmark at bay until a late goal at the death and kept the Red and While to just one shot on goal.

How to watch

Group D - England vs. Denmark

Location: Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

Kick-off time: 4:30am Eastern, 1:30am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group D - Haiti vs. China

Location: Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

Kick-off time: 7:00am Eastern, 4:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

