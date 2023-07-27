2023 Women’s World Cup Cup, Day 8: Match thread and discussion

Editor’s Note: Just arrived in New Zealand last night and getting my time zones down, so this is running later than normal due to my forgetting to actually set the start of this to run at the proper time.

It’s Day 8 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and there are some interesting matchups for all the teams involved. First off, Portugal will take on Vietnam, followed by the co-hosts Australia taking on Nigeria. Finally, in the nightcap, Argentina faces South Africa.

Portugal and Vietnam both need a win to stay in contention to get out of the group, and that will make that match intriguing. They both played the group leaders USWNT and Netherlands tough, and now each will have to try to score goals against the other.

In the second match, Australia has 2 more players out alongside Sam Kerr, so they’re going to have to figure out how to make do against Nigeria, who will fight hard to get 3 points. Finally, Argentina and South Africa both want to get into the mix in Group G if they want to emerge from the group. It makes for a Day 8 that will have a lot of action.

How to watch

Group E - Portugal vs. Vietnam

Location: Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Kick-off time: 3:30am Eastern, 12:30am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group B - Australia vs. Nigeria

Location: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Kick-off time: 6:00am Eastern, 3:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group G - Argentina vs. South Africa

Location: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Kick-off time: 8:00pm Eastern, 5:00pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

