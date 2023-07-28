2023 Women’s World Cup Cup, Day 10: Match thread and discussion

It’s the 2nd and last weekend of group play at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and we have three matches that will get our after dark and early morning hours started. In the first match, Sweden will take on Italy in a battle between the current top 2 teams in Group G. Then, Group F takes its place on the main stage, with France taking on Brazil in what is one of the most anticipated matches of the group stage, and then a Concacaf battle wrapping things up with Panama facing Jamaica.

Sweden and Italy both enter their match leading Group G, each with 3 points and a +1 goal differential. Sweden currently has the edge on goals scored, but this match will determine who has a leg up on winning the group. A win by either team would qualify them to the knockout stage, while a draw could keep the door open for either South Africa or Argentina to get out of the group as well.

In the second matchup, France takes on Brazil in what will certainly be a battle. France had a tough draw with Jamaica, while Brazil looked untouchable in destroying Panama in Joga Bonita fashion. They hope to continue the sensational play, while France looks to get back to showing they’re one of the top contenders in this tournament. This is one of the must-see matchups in the group stage.

In the final match of the day, Panama and Jamaica will face off to bring Concacaf play to the Women’s World Cup. Jamaica will be without Bunny Shaw, who received a red card in the opener against France. The Reggae Girlz will have to figure out how to find the scoring against a Panama team that will be desperate to get a win to keep themselves in the running to get out of the group. It makes for a great way to get your weekend started.

How to watch

Group G - Sweden vs. Italy

Location: Sky Stadium, Wellington

Kick-off time: 3:30am Eastern, 12:30am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group F - France vs. Brazil

Location: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Kick-off time: 6:00am Eastern, 3:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group F - Panama vs. Jamaica

Location: HBF Park, Perth

Kick-off time: 8:30am Eastern, 5:30am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

