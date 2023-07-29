2023 Women’s World Cup Cup, Day 11: Match thread and discussion

We’re at Day 11 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and we’re starting to enter the final matchday of the group stage for Group A. Also, Group H gets their second turn on the field as 8 teams are in action on this Sunday morning.

The first match will see South Korea take on Morocco in Group H play. Both teams desperately need a win to keep their hopes of getting out of the group alive. Both lost by multiple goals in their first match, with Morocco taking a 6-0 beating from Germany and Colombia beating South Korea 2-0. This should mean that we’ll have a match that opens up early as both teams push to score some goals.

In the 2nd set of matches, Group A enters their final matchday, so Norway and the Philippines will face off while simultaneously, we’ll get Switzerland and co-hosts New Zealand. Every team has a chance to get out of the group, making Group A super tight. Switzerland currently lead with 4 points, while New Zealand and the Philippines both have 3 points. Norway is the only team that has failed to register a victory thus far, and they are at the bottom with 1 point. This is going to be very exciting to watch, as each of these teams will push for a victory so they can get out of the group and to the Round of 16. For New Zealand, there is some pressure to get another victory to keep the home nation excited about the tournament. The huge pressure is on Norway, who was thought to be the class of the group but has struggled immensely thus far. It’s possible that 2 teams that had never won a Women’s World Cup match could advance to the knockout stage out of this group.

In the final match of the overnight hours, Group H is once again back on center stage as Germany takes on Colombia. Both teams had big victories in their first match, and they’ll look to see who can take command of the group with a win today. This should be a battle, with both teams clearly capable of scoring in bunches, but it should also be a test of strength between a team that has won a couple of world titles and another team looking to be viewed as true contenders. Let’s get Day 11 started!

How to watch

Group H - South Korea vs. Morocco

Location: Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

Kick-off time: 12:30am Eastern, 9:30pm Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group A - Norway vs. Philippines

Location: Eden Park, Auckland

Kick-off time: 3:00am Eastern, 12:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group A - Switzerland vs. New Zealand

Location: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Kick-off time: 3:00am Eastern, 12:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group H - Germany vs. Colombia

Location: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Kick-off time: 5:30am Eastern, 2:30am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

