2023 Women’s World Cup Cup, Day 12: Match thread and discussion

We’re on Day 12 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and we will see how Groups B and C finally shape up. Group B has 3 teams still in contention to make it to the knockout stage, while in Group C, Japan and Spain have locked up the 2 spots and are looking to determine the order.

In the first set of matches, Group C co-leaders Japan and Spain will face off, while Costa Rica and Zambia will play each other for pride. Japan and Spain have dominated Group C thus far, with both putting up terrific goal numbers through 2 matches. It should be an exciting match to determine who finishes 1st in the group, and both are capable of taking control of the match. It should be one to watch.

Costa Rica and Zambia still have some pride to play for even if it will be their final match at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. There are some players who have yet to break through, and the hope is that this match can be just as entertaining as the two teams try to leave New Zealand with a win.

In the second set of matches, it’s Group B who will determine which two teams will move onto the knockout stage, and the big match is Canada against Australia. Canada is in the best position to move onto the knockout stage, but co-hosts Australia’s hopes are boosted by the news that captain Sam Kerr will be ready to play in the match after missing the first two matches due to a leg injury. One of the best players on the planet, Kerr’s return adds a dynamic to that match which the Matildas believe will boost them into the knockout stage. However, they need a win to ensure that happens. Any other result and they will need help.

Nigeria takes on Ireland in the other Group B match, with Ireland already eliminated from contention. Nigeria, however, are sitting in 1st in the group, and they merely need a draw to secure advancement out of the group. They’re not going to want to leave anything to chance, and they’ll have to battle against an Irish team that will be fully intent on spoiling Nigeria’s party. This is a great way to get the work week started!

How to watch

Group C - Japan vs. Spain

Location: Sky Stadium, Wellington

Kick-off time: 3:00am Eastern, 12:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group C - Costa Rica vs. Zambia

Location: Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Kick-off time: 3:00am Eastern, 12:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group B - Canada vs. Australia

Location: AAMI Park, Melbourne

Kick-off time: 6:00am Eastern, 3:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group B - Ireland vs. Nigeria

Location: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Kick-off time: 6:00am Eastern, 3:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

