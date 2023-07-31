2023 Women’s World Cup Cup, Day 13: Match thread and discussion

It’s time for Day 13 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and while the USWNT will be playing during the early matches, we will see Groups D and E determine who will move onto the knockout stage.

In the first set of matches, alongside USA-Portugal will be Vietnam taking on the Netherlands. The Netherlands need to win to ensure that they get out of the group, while a draw could still see them head home depending on what happens in the USA-Portugal match. Vietnam is already eliminated from contention, but they have played strong this entire tournament thus far even if they haven’t scored a goal. They’ll look to play for some pride as they hope to leave New Zealand with a result.

In the later set of matches, Group D takes the field as China takes on England and Haiti takes on Denmark. England is in control right now in Group D, but they still need a result to ensure that they get out of the group. With Denmark and China on 3 points, there are a bunch of scenarios that could occur, including potential drawing of lots if one scenario occurs.

Even Haiti is still in it despite not yet scoring a goal and sitting in 4th place with 0 points. Haiti can still get out of the group with a win and an England win over China, which means they can go for it. That will make the Group D matches incredible to watch as 4 teams know they have a shot at getting to the Round of 16 and they fight for their spots.

Denmark just needs a win to qualify, but can get through with a draw should China fail to win against England. China will want to win, but if they draw they’ll need Haiti to beat Denmark to advance.

Day 13 is going to be a tense one. Get ready.

How to watch

Group E - Vietnam vs. Netherlands

Location: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Kick-off time: 3:00am Eastern, 12:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group D - China vs. England

Location: Hindmarsch Stadium, Adelaide

Kick-off time: 3:00am Eastern, 12:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group D - Haiti vs. Denmark

Location: HBF Park, Perth

Kick-off time: 6:00am Eastern, 3:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

