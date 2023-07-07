Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan named USWNT co-captains

When the United States Women’s National Team hits the field to open up the 2023 Women’s World Cup, one of 2 players will don the armband. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that midfielder Lindsey Horan and forward Alex Morgan have been named co-captains of the USWNT ahead of the start of the tournament.

With captain Becky Sauerbrunn out for the World Cup due to a foot injury, the captain’s responsibilities will be split by Horan and Morgan, with Horan wearing the armband whenever both players are on the field. Both players have served as captain in the past, with Morgan being the captain for the USWNT on 4 occasions and Horan having the armband at the start of 9 matches.

“We have a lot of leaders on this team among the young players and the veteran players, and among those, Lindsey and Alex have vast experience in big games, and they understand what it takes to win at the highest levels,” said USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski in a statement. “They are ultimate professionals and understand all the factors that go into having a united and motivated team. I know they will represent us well on and off the field at the World Cup.”

As the team makes final preparations for the Women’s World Cup, the leadership group is set, at least at the top. And if the USWNT is able to lift the trophy for the 3rd straight time, it will be Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan who will lift it first as co-captains.

Discuss this in the comments.