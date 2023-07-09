2023 Gold Cup, Quarterfinals Day 2: Match thread and discussion

There will be just one match today as the 2023 Gold Cup Quarterfinals enter day two. Jamaica will take on Guatemala as the Reggae Boyz hope to take a very strong team into the semi-finals as Los Chapines look to play spoiler. Jamaica manager Heimir Halgrimsson will be tasked with keeping his side from not overlooking Guatemala as their opponents frustrated Canada in a 0-0 draw in the group stage, though the Caribbean side is the easy favorite in this one.

The winner of this match will move on to play Mexico after El Tri dispatched Costa Rica 2-0 yesterday.

How to watch

Jamaica vs. Guatemala

Location: TQL Stadium , Cincinnati

Kick-off time: 5:00pm Eastern, 2:00pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Univision (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), Vix (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.