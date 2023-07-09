USA vs. Canada, 2023 Gold Cup Quarterfinals: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team have made it through to the Gold Cup semifinals after defeating Canada in a penalty shootout. Brandon Vazquez appeared to have nabbed the winner at the home stadium of his club team with a goal just before 90 minutes. However, a late penalty converted by Canada sent it to Extra Time. There it was Canada to edge in front through Jacob Shaffelburg only for the U.S. to even it on an own goal. Finally, it was the Americans that prevailed on penalties to advance to the semifinals thanks to Matt Turner making two saves.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

