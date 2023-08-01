2023 Women’s World Cup Cup, Day 14: Match thread and discussion

We’re hitting Day 14 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and today we will officially learn who makes it out of Groups F and G into the Round of 16. It’s especially important for USWNT fans who will learn who out of Group G will be their opponent in Melbourne on Sunday.

Group G matches have the early slate, with South Africa taking on Italy and Argentina facing Sweden. Each team still has a shot at advancing out of the group, with Sweden leading the pack with 6 points, Italy in second currently with 3 points, and South Africa and Argentina with 1 point each. Sweden has qualified for the knockout stage and simply needs a draw or for Italy to fail to win to clinch the group. Even with a loss and an Italy win, Italy would have to make up a +10 goal differential margin with Sweden to overtake them. This all but locks in the Swedes as the USWNT’s Round of 16 opponent, but the games have to be played for that to be finalized.

In the slate of matches that will take you into rush hour, it’s Group F that gets decided, with France and Jamaica on 4 points, Brazil with 3, and Panama the only team that is eliminated with 0 points. However, with Jamaica taking on Brazil and Panama taking on France, there are sure to be fireworks, as it feels there has been in every match in this group. France is currently atop Group F by scoring 1 more goal in group play than Jamaica, who will get Bunny Shaw back after she received a red card in Jamaica’s group stage opener. France will try to take out Panama while Jamaica will battle a Brazil team that has played well in this group stage and will not want the career of Marta to end so soon. The young talent on that team and veterans like Debinha are going to throw everything at Jamaica to see if they can get a win and move onto the knockout stage. You will not want to miss a second of action this morning!

How to watch

Group G - Argentina vs. Sweden

Location: Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Kick-off time: 3:00am Eastern, 12:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group G - South Africa vs. Italy

Location: Sky Stadium, Wellington

Kick-off time: 3:00am Eastern, 12:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group F - Jamaica vs. Brazil

Location: AAMI Park, Melbourne

Kick-off time: 6:00am Eastern, 3:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group F - Panama vs. France

Location: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Kick-off time: 6:00am Eastern, 3:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

