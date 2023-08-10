2023 Women’s World Cup Cup, Quarterfinals Day 1: Match thread and discussion

We have reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and the games are starting to level up substantially. With only 8 teams left in the tournament, each have a great shot to win it all, but there are only difficult games from here.

The first one will see Spain take on the Netherlands. Spain arrived here by taking out Switzerland in the Round of 16, while the Netherlands took care of business against South Africa. Both teams are coming off matches where a ton of goals were scored, and they clearly want to keep the scoring party going. But, both teams can also be tenacious defensively, and the battle will be in the midfield as well as who can maintain possession and get the ball down the field.

This will be a nice match at an evening hour for all Americans, and it’s a great way to kick off the quarters.

How to watch

Spain vs. Netherlands

Location: Sky Stadium, Wellington

Kick-off time: 9:00pm Eastern, 6:00pm Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

