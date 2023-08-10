Moves for USMNT stars Matt Turner and Tyler Adams

As the Premier League season is set to kickoff two starters for the USMNT are set to join new clubs.

Tyler Adams will join Chelsea to help strengthen their central midfield. The American no. 6 comes on a deal worth £20m as the team looks to rebuild after a disappointing 12th place finish last season. Chelsea is deep at attacking midfield, but with Enzo Fernandez being the main option at d-mid, Adams will add an additional choice for Mauricio Pochettino after coming from Leeds.

Tyler Adams to Chelsea, here we go! The relegation clause worth £20m has been activated today #CFC



Agreement reached with player’s agent in London over personal terms and now medical tests to follow — after 10 days negotiations, deal now done. pic.twitter.com/Dmvo70FibB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

Elsewhere, the American no. 1 Matt Turner has left Arsenal for Nottingham Forest where he will presumably take on the starting keeper role. Turner played in seven matches keeping four cleansheets and allowing four goals in domestic cup and international competition action for the Gunners last year. Arsenal signed David Raya after a standout year with Brentford earlier in the window. It seems like there may be a bit of a battle between him and Aaron Ramsdale for the first choice spot as the season approaches which made Turner surplus to requirements.

BREAKING! Nottingham Forest announce the signing of Matt Turner from Arsenal in a deal worth £10m.

There have been rumors that Forest are looking to bring in Dean Henderson as keeper so his status as a starter won’t be nailed down if that happens, but for now this seems like a good pathway for a lot more game time for Turner.