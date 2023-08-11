2023 Women’s World Cup Cup, Quarterfinals Day 3: Match thread and discussion

One semifinal has been set in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and this morning, we find out who will complete the other semifinal when the final day of quarterfinal matches takes place. In the first match, we have Australia taking on France, while England and Colombia will face off in the second match.

Australia arrived in the quarterfinals by beating Denmark in the Round of 16 before a packed Stadium Australia on Monday. The co-hosts are riding a wave and they hope to punch their ticket to the semifinals with more great play. And, what has boosted their confidence has been that they’ve arrived at this point with captain Sam Kerr, who was injured for the first two matches, only making her debut as a late second half sub against Denmark. Could she make the start this morning? This may be the match where we see her take the field at the start to give the team, and the host nation, a boost.

France is here to spoil the party and they’re doing so by playing some of their best soccer. They were clinical in beating Morocco 4-0 in the Round of 16 to get to this point, and they don’t mind being the enemy for the home team. This team is playing together, and it shows on the field and in the results. They’re hoping to get past the quarterfinals and have a real chance to lift the trophy.

In the second match, England faces Colombia. England had a tough time against Nigeria, winning on penalties after the match was scoreless through 120 minutes of play. They’re now the odds-on favorites to win it all after the USWNT were sent home, and now they have to play like it. They need to find the goal production that has carried them this far while continuing to play tough defense, and they’ll have to do that without Lauren James, who is out the next two matches due to the straight red she picked up against Nigeria.

Colombia continues to play with house money, riding their wave to the quarterfinals by beating Jamaica in the Round of 16. They’re not scared of anyone, and they have some ballers that can take out any team. They’ve been playing super well together, and their fans have come out in huge numbers to give them a boost. That’s going to be needed as they try to put together yet another great performance to upset yet another team.

How to watch

Australia vs. France

Location: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Kick-off time: 3:00am Eastern, 12:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website),, FuboTV (Free Trial)

England vs. Colombia

Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney

Kick-off time: 6:30am Eastern, 3:30am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

